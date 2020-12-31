FORT COLLINS, Colo. (CBS4) — When the owner of the oldest bar in Fort Collins, the Town Pump, announced it was in danger of closing permanently because of COVID-19 restrictions, more than a thousand people stepped up to help. A GoFundMe set up on Wednesday had raised over $57,000 by Thursday morning!
The goal is to raise $75,000 to cover rent, payroll, unpaid debts and more.
“We are currently operating at 20% capacity and anyone that knows anything about business, knows that’s a death sentence,” owner Jake Latendresse wrote on Facebook on Tuesday.
“…our last attempt to protect the Town Pump from permanent closure is a GoFundMe campaign,” Latendresse stated. “As difficult as it is to ask, we really NEED YOUR HELP.”
The 416-square foot bar has been open since 1909 at 124 N. College Ave.