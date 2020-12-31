LAKEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4) – A driver is in custody after police say he ran a red light and crashed into multiple vehicles in Lakewood on New Year’s Eve. The crash happened around 5:30 p.m. at West Alameda Avenue and South Vance Street in the Belmar area.
Investigators said the man was driving a black Toyota FJ Cruiser. According to West Metro Fire Rescue, the driver hit several vehicles before crashing head-on into a truck at the intersection. Firefighters reported one person was ejected and three were transported to local hospitals.
Lakewood police said the victims suffered serious injuries. The driver is facing felony charges. Officers said drugs and speed are being investigated as contributors to the crash.
Officers ask anyone who saw the FJ Cruiser in the moments leading up to the crash to give them a call at 303-763-6800.