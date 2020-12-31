Comments
LAKEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4) – A man was arrested on Wednesday in Trinidad for the murder of a Lakewood woman on Tuesday. Karl Aaron Bemish, 51, is being held on suspicion of committing first degree murder at the Las Animas County Jail.
Bemish is accused of killing 45-year-old Hilary Engel. Lakewood police said it appears Engel was strangled at a home in the 2100 block of South Coors Circle in the Green Mountain neighborhood.
Investigators tracked Bemish to a hotel in Trinidad, where he was taken into custody by Trinidad police.
Authorities have not commented on the relationship between Bemish and Engel. Bemish is awaiting transportation to the Jefferson County Jail.