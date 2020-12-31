DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– Douglas County deputies arrested martial arts instructor Charles Niemi for two counts of sexual assault on a child. Investigators believe there may be additional victims.
Niemi, 65, was arrested on Wednesday afternoon. He remains in the Douglas County Detention Facility on a no bond hold.
Niemi was the victim child’s martial arts instructor at the time of the assault and at the time of this post, is currently employed as an instructor at Spirit Warrior Martial Arts in Centennial, located at 4151 E. County Line Road in Arapahoe County.
Additional Information from Douglas County Sheriff’s Office:
It is believed that NIEMI, who was 64 at the time of the assault, may have additional victims. At this time, detectives are asking for anyone who might have information regarding this case, or who believe they or someone they know might also be a victim of NIEMI, contact Detective Ducat at 303-814-7179.