By Jennifer McRae
DENVER (CBS4)– Outgoing Denver Public Schools Superintendent Susana Cordova worked her last day on Thursday as head of Colorado’s largest school district. Cordova is headed to Texas.

Susana Cordova (credit: CBS)

Cordova announced her departure in November. She will become the deputy superintendent for Dallas Independent School District.

Dwight Jones, the district’s Senior Deputy Superintendent for Equity, will serve as Interim Superintendent through July 2021.

