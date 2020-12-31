Comments
DENVER (CBS4) – The Denver Police Department is searching for the driver involved in a deadly hit and run on New Year’s Eve. Officers responded to the scene at South Lowell Boulevard and Morrison Road around 6:35 p.m.
Investigators said a pedestrian was hit and killed by a driver. Detectives are working to gather information about the suspect vehicle.
The department plans to release more details as they become available. Anyone with information about the hit and run is urged to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-STOP (7867).