DENVER (CBS4) — In 2020, the COVID-19 pandemic crippled passenger traffic at many airports, including Denver International Airport. However, as we prepare to begin a new year, DIA’s traffic is rebounding better than predicted — and is above the national average.
Traffic through the security checkpoints is down 62% overall in the U.S. while DIA is only down 56%.
Air travel began meaningful recovery in June, and throughout the summer, DEN was often the number-one ranked airport in the U.S. for Transportation Security Administration (TSA) throughput.
For the weeks from June 1 through Dec. 21., DIA ranked as the no. 1 or no. 2 U.S. airport in TSA throughput for 21 of 30 weeks. Normally, DIA ranks between no. 4 and no. 6 for TSA throughput.
“DEN’s performance speaks directly to our strong domestic demand profile since international travel was minimal through most of 2020,” officials stated.
To wrap up 2020, 17 of DIA’s 23 airlines are now operating, and Denver ends the year as the largest station for three airlines – Frontier, Southwest and United.