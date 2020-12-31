COVID In Colorado: Church Bells Ring Out In Pueblo To Honor Coronavirus VictimsThursday marked a somber New Year's Eve in Pueblo as victims of the coronavirus pandemic were honored. All of Pueblo paused at noon as churches rang their bells for three minutes.

COVID In Colorado: Eagle County Announces First Vaccination Clinics For Residents 70+Three clinics are scheduled for next week in Eagle, El Jebel and Edwards.

COVID In Colorado: 70+ Age Group Moves Up, Questions Remain About Where To Get VaccinePhase 1B will now include those 70 and older, essential workers like grocery store employees and teachers.

App Allows Adams County Residents To Stay Updated On COVID OutbreaksA new app released by Adams County allows residents to get easy access to specific data about coronavirus outbreaks.

Program Aims To Ease Nerves Of Hospital-Goers Who Interact With Mask-Wearing Medical ProfessionalsMasks and PPE keep us safe, but they also make human interaction a little less personal. That can be a problem for medical professionals trying to connect with their patients.

Polis Says COVID In Colorado In 'Sustained Decline,' Asks For Level Red Counties To Move To OrangeColorado’s counties in level red on the COVID dial will now have the option to move to orange on Monday.