COVID In Colorado: Cherry Creek Schools Staff To Begin Vaccinations On New Year's DayThe staff at Cherry Creek Schools will be the first school employees in Colorado to receive the first doses of the coronavirus vaccine.

COVID In Colorado: Another Resident Dies At Long-Term Care Facility Where New Variant Of Coronavirus DetectedA fifth person has died in the long-term care facility in Colorado where the first case of the new variant of COVID-19 in the U.S. was detected.

Colorado's Eviction Moratorium To Expire At Midnight New Year's Eve

Aurora Public School District Installs High-Tech Fans To Keep COVID OutThe Aurora Public School District is upgrading classrooms to keep students safe against COVID-19 and other viruses.

COVID In Summit County: Drive Up Vaccination Site Serves 320 Doses Per 4-Hour PeriodSummit County is one of the first in the state to begin COVID-19 vaccinations for the 70+ age group; by Thursday afternoon, it had administered more than 300 first doses of the coronavirus vaccine.

COVID In Colorado: No Level Yellow Restrictions Under 5 Star Program- YetGov. Jared Polis announced Wednesday that Colorado’s counties in Level Red on the COVID-19 dial are going to Level Orange on Jan. 4, 2021.