DENVER(CBS)- Colorado’s first cold front of the new year is on the way. This system will be pushing through the state overnight New Year’s Eve into New Year’s Day.
It will be splitting it’s energy north and south. As a result the effects on our region will be minimal.
As far as snowfall goes, the mountains may see a light dusting of a half inch to one inch Thursday night into Friday. For Denver and the eastern plains after a mostly sunny Thursday, the Friday front will bring slightly cooler temperatures and a few clouds.
New Year’s Eve in Denver will be have clouds but, be dry in Denver. With just a few flurries in the mountains.
New Year’s Day will be mild mannered in Denver with a few more clouds early.
looking ahead for the first weekend of 2021 weather will be mild but, breezy. By Sunday, Denver should be back into the fabulous fifties for high temps.