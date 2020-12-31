Program Aims To Ease Nerves Of Hospital-Goers Who Interact With Mask-Wearing Medical ProfessionalsMasks and PPE keep us safe, but they also make human interaction a little less personal. That can be a problem for medical professionals trying to connect with their patients.

COVID In Colorado: 70+ Age Group Moves Up, Questions Remain About Where To Get VaccinePhase 1B will now include those 70 and older, essential workers like grocery store employees and teachers, while health care workers not on the frontline and dental offices as well as first responders were already part of this phase.

Polis Says COVID In Colorado In 'Sustained Decline,' Asks For Level Red Counties To Move To OrangeColorado’s counties in red on the COVID dial are going to orange on Monday.

First U.S. Case Of New COVID-19 Variant Is Colorado Guardsmen Deployed To Nursing Home In SimlaThe first Colorado patient confirmed to have the new COVID-19 B.1.1.7 variant from the United Kingdom is a National Guard member who was deployed to support staffing at the Good Samaritan Society nursing home in Simla.

COVID In Summit County: Additional Vaccine Shipments Expected With 70+ Age Group ExpansionWithin hours of Summit County announcing on Wednesday it would begin vaccinations for community members 70 years and older, appointments were booked full.

COVID In Colorado: Researchers Investigate Whether New Variant Could Impact Children DifferentlyThe new variant of COVID-19 may not only be 70% more transmissible but there are many unknowns. Now, researchers are trying to find out if it reacts differently in children.