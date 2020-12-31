DENVER (CBS4)– Colorado’s eviction moratorium is set to expire on Jan. 1, 2021. There are no plans for Gov. Jared Polis to extend the moratorium.

One of the executive orders extended by Polis on Thursday did prohibit landlords from charging late fees through Jan. 31, 2021. With the moratorium expiration, landlords can begin eviction proceedings for renters and tenants.

The governor’s office released this statement to CBS4 on Thursday, “With Congressional action and the resources coming to Colorado from the federal bill, coupled with the state resources provided through the recent special session, we are reviewing whether any further administrative actions are necessary. Ultimately, the most important thing is for people to be able to keep up with their bills to stay in their homes, and this infusion of resources will assist renters and homeowners.”

On Thursday, Polis also extended several regulatory deadlines to continue to use funds under the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act of 2020 or CARES Act. Those include an executive order directing the expenditure of federal funds pursuant to the CARES Act, an executive order extending Colorado’s disaster declaration, and an executive order requiring mandatory furloughs for certain state employees.