ASPEN, Colo. (CBS4) – Police in Aspen have a better idea of who they are looking for in an act of vandalism that some are calling an environmental attack. Police have released a picture of a possible suspect.
The possible suspect is wearing “high end” clothing and was carrying a computer bag on his back. The image shows the possible suspect walking away but police believe the picture may help them narrow down the search.
Gas was intentionally shut off at three pumping stations in the area, impacting at least 3,500 properties. With no security cameras, investigators were left to analyze graffiti with the words “Earth First!” written on one of the pipes.
Investigators say the individual or individuals responsible, will face several felony charges, including tampering with utilities transmission lines, or possibly a tampering charge unassociated with utilities, and a burglary charge.
The FBI is also involved in the investigation. Anyone with information about the possible suspect is asked to call the Aspen Police Department at (970) 920-5400.
Black Hills Energy had to purge, repressurize and test the system before it was able to begin turning meters back on and relight pilot lights. On Tuesday morning it began addressing each of the 3,500 homes and businesses impacted, one by one.
Black Hills Energy donated around 4,000 space heaters to the community. The company will continue to distribute those space heaters until 9 p.m. Wednesday.