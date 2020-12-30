CBSN DenverWatch Now
By Jennifer McRae
WELLINGTON, Colo. (CBS4)– Firefighters in Wellington helped rescue cows that had fallen into an irrigation box after they escaped their fenced area. It happened on Tuesday night near Weld County Road 66.

Two of the cows fell into the irrigation box that was at ground level near the road. Fire crews were able to rescue both cows using their low-angle rescue techniques.

Firefighters from Wellington Fire Protection District Station 17 then helped the homeowner cover and put up a small fence around the irrigation box so that no more cows (or other animals or people) fell into it.

