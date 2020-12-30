Colorado Health Department Agrees With Gov. Polis To Move Red Counties To Orange On State's DialGov. Jared Polis is asking the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment to reduce restrictions for counties currently in level Red on the state's COVID-19 dial.

COVID In Colorado: 70+ Age Group Moves Up, Questions Remain About Where To Get VaccinePhase 1B will now include those 70 and older, essential workers like grocery store employees and teachers, while health care workers not on the frontline and dental offices as well as first responders were already part of this phase.

First U.S. Case Of New COVID-19 Variant Is Colorado Guardsmen Deployed To Nursing Home In SimlaThe first Colorado patient confirmed to have the new COVID-19 B.1.1.7 variant from the United Kingdom is a National Guard member who was deployed to support staffing at the Good Samaritan Society nursing home in Simla.

COVID In Summit County: Additional Vaccine Shipments Expected With 70+ Age Group ExpansionWithin hours of Summit County announcing on Wednesday it would begin vaccinations for community members 70 years and older, appointments were booked full.

COVID In Colorado: Researchers Investigate Whether New Variant Could Impact Children DifferentlyThe new variant of COVID-19 may not only be 70% more transmissible but there are many unknowns. Now, researchers are trying to find out if it reacts differently in children.

Gov. Jared Polis Expands Priority COVID Vaccines To More Groups, Including Education, Grocery, Transit WorkersGov. Jared Polis has revised his three phase plan to distribute COVID-19 vaccines in Colorado.