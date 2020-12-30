CBSN DenverWatch Now
By Jesse Sarles
Filed Under:Colorado News, Eagle County News, Face Mask, Vail News

VAIL, Colo. (CBS4) – Police in Vail are asking for the public’s help in finding a suspect who was involved in an assault. It happened on Dec. 23 near Bridge Street and Gore Creek Drive.

Authorities released a photo showing the person with a snowboard and other ski gear on.

(credit: Vail Police)

They say the altercation centered around the victim not wearing a face mask. It happened at 11:30 a.m.

Anyone with information about the man that might be helpful to investigators is asked to call the Vail Police Department.

Jesse Sarles

Comments (4)
  1. WearAMask says:
    December 30, 2020 at 10:11 am

    How about a picture of the non-mask wearer, so we can hit him again?

    Reply
  2. Joe says:
    December 30, 2020 at 9:42 am

    Attack me for not wearing a mask and you will have more to worry about than just a bruise.

    Reply
  3. Beth Crane says:
    December 29, 2020 at 11:36 pm

    Don’t know the assailer, but it’s pretty obvious who he/she or she/he voted for.

    Reply
  4. TomTancredoFan says:
    December 29, 2020 at 4:10 pm

    Another unhinged vigilantifa dooshbag.

    Reply

Leave a Reply