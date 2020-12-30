Comments (4)
VAIL, Colo. (CBS4) – Police in Vail are asking for the public’s help in finding a suspect who was involved in an assault. It happened on Dec. 23 near Bridge Street and Gore Creek Drive.
Authorities released a photo showing the person with a snowboard and other ski gear on.
They say the altercation centered around the victim not wearing a face mask. It happened at 11:30 a.m.
Anyone with information about the man that might be helpful to investigators is asked to call the Vail Police Department.
How about a picture of the non-mask wearer, so we can hit him again?
Attack me for not wearing a mask and you will have more to worry about than just a bruise.
Don’t know the assailer, but it’s pretty obvious who he/she or she/he voted for.
Another unhinged vigilantifa dooshbag.