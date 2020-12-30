Gov. Jared Polis Expands Priority COVID Vaccines To More Groups, Including Education, Grocery, Transit WorkersGov. Jared Polis has revised his three phase plan to distribute COVID-19 vaccines in Colorado.

Colorado-Based Ambulance Company AMR Settles Lawsuit With Pregnant EmployeeRegulators say ambulance company American Medical Response will settle a discrimination lawsuit after it refused to provide its pregnant employee a temporary reprieve from heavy-duty work.

First U.S. Case Of New COVID-19 Variant Is Colorado Guardsmen Deployed To Nursing Home In SimlaThe first Colorado patient confirmed to have the new COVID-19 B.1.1.7 variant from the United Kingdom is a National Guard member who was deployed to support staffing at the Good Samaritan Society nursing home in Simla.

'Not Surprised': Colorado Doctor Says New Strain Of COVID-19 Shouldn't Cause AlarmThe medical community in Colorado is weighing in on the new COVID-19 variant discovered in the state.

New 'More Contagious' Variant Of COVID-19 Found In ColoradoThe new COVID-19 variant B.1.1.7, which was previously discovered in the United Kingdom, is considered more contagious.

Denver First Responders Get First Doses Of COVID VaccineStaff from Denver Health started administering the coronavirus vaccine to Denver police officers, deputies, firefighters and emergency medical technicians this week.