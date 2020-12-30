FORT COLLINS, Colo. (CBS4) – A 42-year-old man is under arrest in Fort Collins and charged with sexually assaulting a young teen. Police sent out a news release on Wednesday morning saying Nathaniel Strauss is a registered sex offender and that they are concerned there may be more than one victim in the case.
Strauss met the teen on a social meetup app and said he was 28, according to police. At some point after that the teen’s parents contacted police with concerns. Police say the child and Strauss met up several times and engaged in sexual activity. He was arrested sometime after that.
Police say they would like to talk to anyone who has any information about possible other underage victims Strauss may have had contact with. Calls of that nature should be directed to Detective Laura Knudsen at 970-416-2771, or anonymous tips can be shared with Crime Stoppers of Larimer County at 970-221-6868.
“Predators often use social apps to find underage victims and engage in grooming behavior, like complimenting them, giving gifts, and offering them a place to stay. This disturbing pattern of behavior often culminates in illegal activity that can result in lasting physical and emotional harm to victims,” Fort Collins police spokeswoman Sgt. Heather Moore said in a prepared statement.