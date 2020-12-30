VAIL, Colo. (CBS4)– Interstate 70 reopened Wednesday afternoon at Vail Pass after huge backups during a closure that lasted a couple of hours. The Colorado State Patrol had to shut down that portion of I-70 on Wednesday to recover an Amazon truck that crashed on Tuesday.
The truck damaged the right shoulder of the interstate and crews repaired it. The crash is being blamed on snow and icy conditions.
No one was injured in the crash.
I-70 eastbound Vail Pass will be closed today at 1100am at exit 180(East Vail) for vehicle recovery. Please plan accordingly. Estimated 2 hour closure. @ColoradoDOT @EagleCountySO @EagleRiverFire @gefpd @EagleCountyPIO @Colorado @VisitLeadville @9NEWS pic.twitter.com/GG71ui2G74
— CSP Eagle (@CSP_Eagle) December 30, 2020