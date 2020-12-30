Comments
HOLYOKE, Colo. (CBS4) – A suspect is dead after an officer-involved shooting that happened on Monday in northeast Colorado. Holyoke police tried to stop a suspect in a car with an outstanding warrant near South Sherman Avenue and Phillips County Road 20.
The driver fled and eventually got stuck in a snow-filled creek bed between County Road 37 and County Road 35.
As an officer approached the car shots were fired and the suspect died at the scene.
Police have not said what led to the shooting yet and the name of the person who was shot hasn’t been released.
No law enforcement officers were hurt.