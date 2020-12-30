BOULDER, Colo. (CBS4)– Karl Dorrell said it best after the Buffs blowout loss to Texas at the Alamo Bowl.

“We did not play well and there is not sugar coating it at all.”

The 32-point loss was the biggest bowl loss in school history, but it wasn’t all bad. Highly-touted freshman quarterback Brendan Lewis saw his first action in the black and gold and did not disappoint.

“He was the bright note of tonight,” said CU’s first year head coach.

Lewis entered the game in the 2nd quarter for the struggling Sam Noyer who threw 2, first half interceptions. The Melissa, Texas native promptly lead the Buffs on a 50-yard scoring drive.

For the game, Lewis ran for 73 yards and a touchdown and completed 6 of 10 passes for 95 yards in his first ever college action.

“He (Lewis) came in in some difficult circumstances and engineered some scoring drives,” said Dorrell. “He’s been doing that stuff in practice so it’s good to see him gain experience and confidence. I’m encouraged by his performance no question.”

Lewis was a high school star in the Lone Star state. He finished his prep career with over 12-thousand yards of total offense and 151 touchdowns. He led Melissa High school to 2 state championships.

Now he’s trying to unseat Noyer as the Buffs starting signal caller. That is if Noyer plans to return next season. He’s a 5th year senior but this pandemic season doesn’t count against a player’s eligibility so Noyer could return for a 6th year.

The quarterback competition will begin in the spring but possibly without Noyer. Dorell hinted that Noyer might miss spring ball due to a surgery.

The quarterback competition will be one of many to watch when the Buffs resume practices in the spring. After Tuesday’s loss to Texas, Dorrell made it clear that CU has to make improvements up and down the roster.

“We’re going to develop the whole football team,” Dorrell said. “We have to get better in so many different areas, so I think every position is open for competition.”