SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) – Regulators say ambulance company American Medical Response will settle a discrimination lawsuit after it refused to provide its pregnant Spokane, Washington employee a temporary reprieve from heavy-duty work. AMR will pay $162,500 to a paramedic to resolve a lawsuit brought by the federal Equal Employment Opportunity Commission.

It alleged that rather than offer her light-duty work, the company told her to take unpaid leave for the final days of her pregnancy.

The company, based in Colorado, provides medical transportation for the city of Spokane and several other surrounding communities. An AMR spokesperson declined to comment on the settlement.

