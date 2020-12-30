COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4) — A mom in Colorado Springs is begging for help after someone broke into her car and took her young son’s precious teddy bear. Amanda says “Blue” the bear has been with her 8-year-old son Zander during monthly blood transfusions and more than 20 surgeries.

Amanda said somebody took a large tactical bag out of their van in Colorado Springs, while it was parked in the area of Delta Drive and Hancock Expressway on Tuesday.

“You can keep the bag, everything in there, I just need this bear back!” she wrote on Facebook. “His name is Blue and he has spent the last 8 years going to the center for cancer and blood disorders every 28 days for plasma transfusions with my son.”

“This is his one comfort item that he requests to help with getting his IV and we really need him back!” she wrote.

Amanda posted a $200 reward for the return of her son’s very special stuffed bear.

“We just want Blue home,” Amanda wrote to KKTV, our news partners in Colorado Springs. “This is just a huge sentimental part of his life and has been through so much with him, 22 surgeries, dozens of procedures, 100+ transfusions.”

After KKTV shared her plea for Blue’s return, Amanda said multiple people have reached out asking if they could donate a new bear to Zander. In lieu of replacing Blue, Amanda instead is requesting people consider donating to Children’s Hospital. (Children’s Hospital Colorado does accept “in-kind” donations. Click here to find out how to donate.)

“If you feel compelled to donate, please donate to Children’s Hospital. He has dozens of other stuffies that he can trace back to hospital stays/procedures and I can say they make a huge difference to the kids inpatient!”

If you have any information on this crime, please contact Colorado Springs Police at 719-444-7000 and reference case number 20-45301.