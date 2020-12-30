COVID In Colorado: Researchers Investigate Whether New Variant Could Impact Children DifferentlyThe new variant of COVID-19 may not only be 70% more transmissible but there are many unknowns. Now, researchers are trying to find out if it reacts differently in children.

Gov. Jared Polis Expands Priority COVID Vaccines To More Groups, Including Education, Grocery, Transit WorkersGov. Jared Polis has revised his three phase plan to distribute COVID-19 vaccines in Colorado.

Program Aims To Ease Nerves Of Hospital-Goers Who Interact With Mask-Wearing Medical ProfessionalsMasks and PPE keep us safe, but they also make human interaction a little less personal. That can be a problem for medical professionals trying to connect with their patients.

Colorado Attorney General Warns Of COVID Vaccine Scams, Promises To ProsecuteColorado Attorney General Phil Weiser wants everyone to know that the COVID-19 vaccine is free and that any attempts to sell you a vaccine or sell an appointment to get the vaccine are part of a scam.

Colorado-Based Ambulance Company AMR Settles Lawsuit With Pregnant EmployeeRegulators say ambulance company American Medical Response will settle a discrimination lawsuit after it refused to provide its pregnant employee a temporary reprieve from heavy-duty work.

First U.S. Case Of New COVID-19 Variant Is Colorado Guardsmen Deployed To Nursing Home In SimlaThe first Colorado patient confirmed to have the new COVID-19 B.1.1.7 variant from the United Kingdom is a National Guard member who was deployed to support staffing at the Good Samaritan Society nursing home in Simla.