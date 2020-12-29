CBSN DenverWatch Now
By Jesse Sarles
VAIL, Colo. (CBS4) – Police in Vail are asking for the public’s help in finding a suspect who was involved in an assault. It happened on Dec. 23 near Bridge Street and Gore Creek Drive.

Authorities released a photo showing the person with a snowboard and other ski gear on.

(credit: Vail Police)

They say the altercation centered around the victim not wearing a face mask. It happened at 11:30 a.m.

Anyone with information about the man that might be helpful to investigators is asked to call the Vail Police Department.

