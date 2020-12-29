New 'More Contagious' Variant Of COVID-19 Found In ColoradoThe new COVID-19 variant B.1.1.7, which was previously discovered in the United Kingdom, is considered more contagious.

'Revital Colorado' Helps First Responders Heal From TraumaThis incredible program takes firefighters out for free, outdoors activities like fly-fishing, horseback riding, or archery lessons.

'Pharmacists Went Room To Room': Residents And Staff At Colorado Care Facilities Get COVID VaccineFamilies with loved ones in long-term care hope it will be the first step to getting back to in-person visits.

COVID In Colorado: Effort Underway To Vaccinate Residents And Staff At Care FacilitiesA new effort is underway in Colorado and across the country to get more people in long-term care facilities vaccinated against the coronavirus.

Denver Sheriff Elias Diggins Gets COVID-19 VaccineThe sheriff encouraged everyone to get the COVID-19 vaccine, when it is available.

Colorado 15-Year-Old In Need Of Kidney Donor For Second TimeA 15-year old boy in Littleton is in need of a kidney for the second time in his life.