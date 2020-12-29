CONEJOS COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – The second of three sets of human remains found in a remote area in Conejos County has been identified as a 34-year-old Saguache woman. Shayla Hammel was reported missing in Saguache County in November on the day after Thanksgiving.

She hadn’t been in contact with family members since late October.

Investigators so far haven’t figured out exactly how Hammel died but they said they expect there was foul play involved.

The remains were all found on two properties in Las Sauces the week of Nov. 16. The first set of was identified earlier this month as Myron Robert Martinez, 38, of Del Norte. The identity of the third person whose remains were found remains undetermined.

Adre “Psycho” Baroz, who is currently being held in the Alamosa County Jail on unrelated charges, has not been charged in the death of Hammel or Martinez but he was initially wanted by investigators in the case. Law enforcement found him on Nov. 19 in Gallup, New Mexico, two days after a manhunt was launched. His arrest warrant is sealed.

Authorities have set up a tipline for anyone who might have information about Hammel that might help them in their ongoing investigation: 719-270-0210. Anyone who might also have information about the third, unidentified set of remains is also asked to call the tipline. About five dozen tips have already come in in the investigation so far.