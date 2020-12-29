AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – Aurora police say an 18-year-old man was shot and killed in a parking lot after confronting a group of dine-and-dash suspects on Christmas Eve. According to the affidavit, Rudy Arguello-Rios was shot in the chest outside Mariscos El Rey 2 at 10293 East Iliff Avenue.
Witnesses told police that a party of eight was arguing with the waitress over their food being cold and refused to pay. When the waitress threatened to call the police, the party walked out of the restaurant — and the waitress followed them. Arguello-Rios and another person who was seated nearby followed them outside to defend the waitress.
A witness said there was a fight — and Arguello-Rios confronted an armed woman, and tried to grab the gun.
“He was transported to an area hospital were tragically he succumbed to his injuries a short time later,” investigators stated.
Jacqueline De Paz, 28, was taken into custody later during a traffic stop on Thursday afternoon at East Colfax Avenue and North Boston Street.
De Paz is accused of second-degree murder and is being held at the Aurora Detention Center on a $1 million bond.
Anyone with information about this homicide investigation that can help investigators is asked to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720.913.STOP (7867). By using Crime Stoppers, tipsters can remain anonymous and be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.