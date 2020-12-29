DENVER (CBS4) – A new program is helping first responders overcome the stresses of the job, through community and the great outdoors. Revital Colorado was launched by a former firefighter-paramedic in September.

“Right now, what we’ve started with is just providing opportunities and platforms for guys to get outside,” Long explained. “Utilizing the outdoors as a therapeutic release, as well as just a networking opportunity for those guys to get away.”

The program takes firefighters and oftentimes their families on free, outdoors trips. The activities include things like fly-fishing, horseback riding, or archery lessons among many others. The goal is to offer fun, new experiences, while revitalizing the mind, body and spirit of those serving our community.

“There are challenges that come with the job — what we see, the time spent away from home, and things of that sort,” explained Joe Ciancio, an Adams County Fire Rescue firefighter. “A lot of things to weigh on us, we may or may not even know that it is happening but it is.”

Ciancio went on a fly-fishing trip with Revital this year. He says it allowed him to build relationships with others, who face the same stresses he does.

“We get out on the water and the conversation just started flowing,” he explained. “We might start talking about certain calls that we had, or maybe troubles outside of work, how they play into each other, and so we kind of get into those things and bounce ideas off of each other. And being outdoors just does something to you.”

“It was just obvious that the military have been doing things like this for quite a while, but the fire service and police task force, there really wasn’t anything offered to these guys like this,” Long said.

Right now, the program is only offering trips to Adams County firefighters, but they hope by spring they will be able to expand to all fire service employees.

“That obviously is going to take more resources, whether it be people offering their ranches or snowmobiles or having people help with funding is huge,” Long.

If you would like more information or to help out visit: revitalcolorado.org/