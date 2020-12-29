CENTENNIAL, Colo. (CBS4) – Centennial is considered one of the best cities in the country for remote workers. That’s according to RetailMeNot.

The municipality in the southern part of the Denver metro area came in at No. 8 on RetailMeNot’s list, which is based on community and safety, housing and living costs, plus weather and health. To land on the list a city had to have a population of at least 100,000. Centennial has a population of 100,377.

According to the survey, cities in Midwestern and mountain states have the most appeal.

“The top cities tend to have lower tax rates, ideal weather for outdoor recreation, healthy citizens, and several other beneficial characteristics for people working from home.,” the RetailMeNot editors wrote.

Centennial describes itself in the following way on the city’s official Facebook page:

Located in the south metro Denver area, the City of Centennial, Colorado, is home to 100,377 residents. As one of the safest cities in Colorado, Centennial has something for everyone, offering open-space, distinctive recreational activities and advanced business opportunities. The award winning Littleton Public Schools and Cherry Creek School District are the top school districts in the state and serve the residents of Centennial. In 2012, Money Magazine ranked Centennial 47th out of “100 Best Small Cities To Live.” The City is known as an innovative leader in successfully using both public and private partnerships to provide high quality and cost effective municipal services to our community and businesses.

Gilbert, Arizona, located just south of Phoenix came in at No. 1.