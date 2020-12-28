Comments
DENVER (CBS4) – Denver is once again starting up its Treecycle program to start the new year.
Trees will be accepted on the regular pickup day for residents during the first two weeks of January 2021.
The trees will be made into mulch that will be given away for free in May.
The City of Denver is also recycling holiday lights for free. Just bring them to the Cherry Creek Recycling Drop-Off or Blue Star Recyclers. They will be accepted through Jan. 19.
You can find out more information at denvergov.org/treecycle.