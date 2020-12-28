Comments
AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) — Aurora residents who got new electronics for the holidays, and want to get rid of older items, can take them to “Techno Rescue” between now and Jan. 9. The City of Aurora and Techno Rescue are co-hosting the Electronics Waste Recycle Event.
Electronics are banned from landfills in Colorado. Techno Rescue, a local veteran-owned IT company, recycles electronics responsibly. They accept most items with a cord or a battery, including: desktops, laptops, cell phones, tablets, gaming equipment, consumer electronics and more.
All data storage media are wiped and physically destroyed to protect your identity.
Event Pricing:
- $5 each per car/individual
- $5 each LCD Monitors
- $25 each TVs & CRT Monitors (21 inches and under)
- $50 each TVs & CRT Monitors (22 inches and up)
- $100 each Projection, DLP and Console TVs
- $50 each Floor Model Printers
Techno Rescue is located at 3251 Lewiston, Unit 10. Cash or credit/debit card is preferred as payment.