DENVER (CBS4) – Police in Denver are investigating an overnight stabbing that took place on or close to the 16th Street Mall. It happened on the block between Champa Street and Stout Street.
One male was hurt and taken to the hospital. It’s not clear how badly he was injured.
Police said they are looking for one suspect in the crime.
ALERT: Officers are in the area of 800 16th St investigating a stabbing . 1 male victim was transported to a local hospital. His condition is unknown at the moment . 1 suspect is outstanding no description at this time . Information will be posted as information comes available. pic.twitter.com/RNN0W5EW74
— Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) December 28, 2020
