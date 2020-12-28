CBSN DenverWatch Now
By Jesse Sarles
Filed Under:Colorado News, Denver News, Denver Police, Denver Stabbing, Stabbing

DENVER (CBS4) – Police in Denver are investigating an overnight stabbing that took place on or close to the 16th Street Mall. It happened on the block between Champa Street and Stout Street.

One male was hurt and taken to the hospital. It’s not clear how badly he was injured.

Police said they are looking for one suspect in the crime.

Jesse Sarles

Comments
  1. Robert Gift says:
    December 28, 2020 at 8:31 am

    “Stabbing TAKE place…” ?

    Reply

Leave a Reply