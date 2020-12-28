Comments
BRIGHTON, Colo. (CBS4) – Investigators are working to figure out what caused a fire at a business in Brighton. It started at approximately 4:30 a.m. Monday at Salon De Belleza Rene on the 100 block of East Bridge Street.
Crews were able to get the fire out in less than an hour, but not before heavy smoke caused a significant amount of damage. The fire also cased minor smoke damage and water damage to the neighboring buildings.
No one was hurt and the cause of the fire is under investigation.