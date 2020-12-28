Denver Sheriff Elias Diggins Gets COVID-19 VaccineThe sheriff encouraged everyone to get the COVID-19 vaccine, when it is available.

Colorado 15-Year-Old In Need Of Kidney Donor For Second TimeA 15-year old boy in Littleton is in need of a kidney for the second time in his life.

Two-Time Cancer Survivor Calls Himself The Luckiest Man In The WorldWhile some people have a number of complaints about 2020, one Denver man is counting his blessings.

COVID In Colorado: 63,170 Vaccine Doses Administered Across The StateThe state is working to distribute and administer the Moderna and Pfizer vaccine across the state.

Colorado Black Caucus Urges Governor To Prioritize COVID Vaccines For InmatesThe Black Democratic Legislative Caucus of Colorado and leaders in the Black faith community wrote a letter to Gov. Jared Polis, urging him to reconsider his decision not to prioritize COVID-19 vaccines for inmates.

Denver Artist Creates Video To Help Kids During COVID PandemicA Denver artist is using art to help kids deal with the COVID-19 pandemic and their feelings.