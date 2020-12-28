DENVER (CBS4) – Police shot and injured a carjacking suspect on Monday near Monaco Parkway soon after discovering a person dead in the area. Both directions of the road were closed for a stretch of several blocks due to an extensive police investigation.

At around noon, police responded to a report of a burglary involving three male suspects driving a black Honda sedan. When police got to the location — Monaco Parkway and 10th Avenue — they found someone dead and they spotted a car driving away quickly. They chased after the car and found it a block away, at 10th and Magnolia Street.

Then police heard shots being fired and saw what appeared to be a carjacking taking place. Officers wound up firing at that carjacking suspect and shot and injured that person. No officers were hurt.

“Officers engaged that individual, ultimately those officers discharged their weapons. That individual was struck. He was taken into custody and taken to the hospital,” Denver Police Division Chief Ron Thomas said.

The Honda had driven away, apparently before police arrived. It was not the vehicle officer spotted driving away from 10th and Monaco. Police said they are now searching for that Honda, which has a temporary tag, and its driver, who witnesses described as a Black male.

DPD briefing regarding shooting & officer-involved shooting in 900 block N. Monaco Pkwy. https://t.co/31Naqz3bxH — Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) December 28, 2020

So far police aren’t sure who it is who was found dead and what their relationship might be to the male burglary suspects. Only one of those suspects is now at large.

As far as the person found dead, Thomas said “we’re still going to have to uncover some facts to determine if … that is a homeowner or one of the suspects.” Thomas didn’t say in comments to reporters how that person died.