SAN JUAN COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– More than 20 years after the reintroduction of lynx into Colorado’s San Juan Mountains, the project is being called a success. Colorado Parks and Wildlife is monitoring the wild cats using remote cameras and winter snow tracking.
CPW estimates there are around 200 lynx in the core area of the San Juans and believe there are more dispersed throughout Colorado.
The San Juans are located in southwestern Colorado. Colorado has three native feline species, the mountain lion, the bobcat and the lynx. What makes the lynx different than a bobcat is the tuft of black hair on the tips of its ears and its short or bobbed tail.
CPW would like to know about sightings of lynx across the state.
LINK: CPW Lynx Sightings
