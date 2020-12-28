DENVER (CBS4) – The last week of 2020 will bring areas of snow and much colder temperatures to Colorado. It’s all part of a big storm system that moved into California early this morning.
Afternoon temperatures will struggle to reach freezing for many locations today because of extensive cloud cover. For some areas the high may happen early in the day.
For Denver and the eastern plains we are expecting some areas of light snow to develop by this evening. Accumulations will be light, ranging from about an inch in Denver to up to 3 inches closer to the Wyoming state line. There will be a second round of snow on Tuesday and right now it looks like it could also bring up to an inch of snow to the Mile High City.
In the mountains the snow will be moderate to heavy at times and it could be accompanied by gusty winds. The National Weather Service has issued several winter weather alerts for the high country.
Snow totals on the map below are for higher mountain peaks and passes. Totals will be lighter in the valleys.
We’ll see a brief break on Wednesday and Thursday before another weak weather system arrives. It will bring more snow to the mountains and the chance for a few light snow showers to Denver early on Friday.