DENVER (CBS4) – The Denver Police Department is remembering former Chief David Michaud who died Saturday night in hospice care. Michaud, 80, was diagnosed with cancer.
Michaud spent 31 years with DPD, joining the force in 1967 and rising to Chief of Police in 1992. The former Marine retired from DPD in 1998 but later went on to become Chairman of the Colorado Parole Board.
Denver Police Chief Paul Pazen released the following statement to CBS4:
“Retired Chief David Michaud was a forward-thinking leader who embraced community partnership while working tirelessly for the safety of Denver residents. I spoke with Chief Michaud frequently throughout my career, consider him a mentor and was deeply saddened to hear about his passing. The Denver Police Department shares our condolences with his loved ones and friends. Semper Fi, Chief Michaud.”
Denver Mayor Michael Hancock tweeted about Michaud’s passing on Sunday night, describing him as a dedicated public servant.
Former @DenverPolice Chief Michaud was a great, dedicated public servant. He committed many years to the health and safety of Denver. As long-time Denverites, we recall his kindness and innovation as Chief of Police. May he Rest In Peace. 🙏🏾
— Michael B. Hancock 🎄 (@MayorHancock) December 28, 2020