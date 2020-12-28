(CBS4) – A 57-year-old man who was a resident of Boulder County was identified as the victim of a deadly avalanche in Colorado over the weekend. Dariusz Krol was the fourth person to be killed by an avalanche in the state in the second half of 2020.
The avalanche happened on Berthoud Pass on Saturday in Grand County. Krol was exploring the backcountry on skis in the First Creek Drainage area when he was killed.
The snow slide happened around 3 p.m. in an area known as Chimney Chute, which is a steep, narrow, northeast-facing slope below treeline. Search and rescue officials in Grand County said the victim was fully buried and died at the scene. Crews worked into the night to recover the body.
RELATED: Avalanche Watch Issued Monday As Snowstorm Could Trigger Widespread Avalanche Cycle
On Dec. 19 two people were killed southeast of Ophir and one person was killed the day before near Ohio Pass.