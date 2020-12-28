DENVER (CBS4) – The new Central Monitoring Facility at Denver International Airport is now complete. The CMF is the area where Transportation Security Administration personnel conduct baggage surveillance and resolve screening issues.
The new CMF includes over 4,100 square feet of interior space, with new offices, control and monitoring rooms, a conference room and a breakroom. This area was formerly located on Level 6 and is part of Phase 1 of the Great Hall Project.
“Since DEN took over the Great Hall Project in November 2019, the project has met both of its construction milestones ahead of schedule,” officials said. “DEN is committed to meeting all future milestones as well as staying within the original design and construction budget of $770 million.”
Denver City Council recently passed the amendment for DEN to continue to Phase 2 of the Great Hall Project in the summer of 2021. The Great Hall Project is scheduled to be complete by mid-2024.