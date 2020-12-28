Comments
Steamboat and Flat Tops
Front Range
Vail and Summit County
Sawatch
Aspen
Gunnison
North and South San Juan
Sangre de Cristo
DENVER (CBS4) – The Colorado Avalanche Information Center has issued an Avalanche Watch for almost all of Colorado’s backcountry ahead of an incoming storm. The watch is in effect Monday night and Tuesday and includes the following mountain zones…
Several inches of new snow will fall on a weak snowpack Monday into Tuesday. The weight of the new snow could trigger a widespread avalanche cycle in the backcountry of Colorado.
Forecasters at the CAIC say to look for natural avalanche activity during the peak of the storm Monday night and Tuesday morning. Human-triggered avalanches will be very likely on steep slopes during the day on Tuesday. Experts say to avoid travel on slopes steeper than about 30 degrees.