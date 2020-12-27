DENVER (CBS4) – Denver police now tell CBS4 a shooting on Interstate 70 near Interstate 270 started as a road rage incident. Police say they have one man in custody on traffic charges, but the suspected shooter is on the run.
They believe he is in a two-toned Chevrolet pickup truck and was wearing a red and white checkered shirt, jeans, a beanie and was holding a shot gun.
The commotion started at around 9:30 p.m. on Saturday night when one vehicle, police say, was racing and performing doughnuts on westbound I-70.
Police say a sedan was driving when the shooting suspect in the truck fired shots at that sedan. No one was hit. That sedan then crashed into the vehicle performing doughnuts, investigators say.
The driver performing doughnuts is in custody. He has not been identified. The crash and shooting closed westbound traffic for more than an hour.
Denver police tell CBS4 this is the second road rage shooting they are investigating on I-70. They say another one happened on Christmas night on eastbound lanes between Interstate 25 and Park Avenue.
One person was taken to the hospital with non life-threatening injuries. Police do not believe the cases are related.
Police ask anyone who knows more about either incident to call 720-913-2000.