DENVER (CBS4) – Gov. Jared Polis extended an executive order which gives the Colorado Department of Labor ability to make one-time case stimulus payments through the unemployment insurance system.
The payments are for those experiencing economic hardships caused by COVID-19. Under the order, the governor made $168 million Disaster Emergency Fund available to the CDLE.
Funds will be available to the CDLE until Feb. 28.
