AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – Aurora police responded to the area near Montview Boulevard and Fulton Street for reports of a shooting on Saturday night. When they arrived they found a man dead from an apparent gunshot would.
The man was found in the alleyway between Fulton and Florence Streets.
Investigators say this man’s death is considered suspicious. The victim’s identity has not been released.
Those with more information about the shooting are asked to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.