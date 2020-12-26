PITKIN COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – The Colorado Avalanche Information Center reports an avalanche was triggered near Independence Pass on Christmas Eve. Experts say conditions are “tricky and not like most other years” even for seasoned backcountry riders.
“You can trigger avalanches from a long distance away. Look how far this avalanche breaks across the slope,” the CAIC stated on Friday.
Experts shared video of the avalanche near Independence Pass.
On Saturday, the agency stated dangerous conditions spanned much of the state, and urged riders to stay off slopes 30 degrees or more in steepness.
They shared an image of shooting cracks near Crested Butte on Christmas Day.
“This is a sure sign of unstable snow.”
No one was reportedly hurt in these incidents.