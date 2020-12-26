DENVER (CBS4) — Westbound Interstate 70 was shut down at Interstate 270 for over an hour Saturday night due to a shooting, Denver police said. It reopened just after 11 p.m. No one was hurt but police are still looking for the shooter, who was last seen in a two-toned Chevrolet pickup truck.
Denver police said they got a report of one vehicle racing and doing doughnuts on I-70, near I-270, around 9:30 p.m. Police said a second vehicle, a two-door coupe, crashed because of the incident.
Police said the driver in a third vehicle, a Chevrolet pickup truck, fired shots, but no one was hurt.
Officers took one man into custody for traffic charges.
Police said the highway would remain shut down during the investigation. Alternative routes are advised.
ALERT: WB I70 HWY between Havana St and Central Park Ave have been shut down due to a shooting . This is a developing investigation updates will be posted as information comes available. Alternative routes advised. pic.twitter.com/es6v4qFZ7I
— Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) December 27, 2020
