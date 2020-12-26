DENVER (CBS4) – Phillip Lindsay’s 2020 season is officially over as he heads to injured reserve for the final two weeks of the year.
Lindsay’s entire season has been riddled with injury. He missed three games early in the season after sustaining a turf toe injury in the Week 1 loss to Tennessee. He was also sidelined with a concussion in Week 7 vs Kansas City and a knee injury took him out of Week 12 loss to New Orleans.
Phillip Lindsay has been ruled OUT for #DENvsLAC.
— Denver Broncos (@Broncos) December 25, 2020
After posting back-to-back 1,000 yard rushing seasons, Lindsay finishes 2020 with 118 carries for 502 yards and one touchdown.
According to a Broncos report, Lindsay is dealing with injuries to his hip and knee.
Lindsay shared his thanks for Broncos Country during this trying year.
“You guys are truly the best fans in the NFL. I look forward to a healthy 2021 season,” he said.
