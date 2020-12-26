Comments
LITTLETON, Colo. (CBS4) – A 15-year-old boy in Littleton is in need of a kidney for the second time in his life. Joe Wren was born with a rare disorder called Eagle-Barrett syndrome, often called Prune Belly syndrome. Twelve years after his first kidney transplant, his current kidney is functioning at 19%, his family tells CBS4.
The family hopes to find a live donor before Joe needs to be put on dialysis.
If you’re interested in the donor process, you can take the first step by filling out a live donor screening at https://uchealthlivingdonor.org/. Those interested will need to enter Joe’s name as “Joseph Wren” and his birthdate which is 10/20/2005.