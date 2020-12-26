DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – After the state approved Douglas County’s application for the five star program, county officials have been verifying businesses to open a more relaxed restrictions. The county’s COVID Best Practices Business Certification Program allows businesses to have indoor dining of up to 25% capacity.
So far, at least 53 businesses, including more than two dozen restaurants, were given the green light.
Various indoor gyms, the Castle Rock Community Recreation Center and the Miller Activity Complex can also open with 25% indoor capacity.
The state recently approved a similar program in Larimer County.
The five star program started in Mesa County and was introduced on a statewide level in November. It was approved earlier this month and gives counties a checklist of points to meet for coronavirus management and enforcement.