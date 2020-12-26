DENVER (CBS4) – Good morning and happy Saturday! If you enjoyed the quiet and mild Christmas you’ll have one more day with temperatures well above normal this afternoon, especially in Denver and across eastern Colorado. Highs will range from the 30s and 40s in the mountains and out west to the 50s and 60s east. Valleys will stay colder due to an inversion with cold air trapped near the surface.

Clouds will be on the increase through the day Saturday along with the wind. By tonight a cold front will sweep across the state. It will bring more seasonal temperatures for Sunday along with light snow for the northern and central mountains.

Right behind tonight’s front is a second storm system and cold front that will arrive on Monday. It will keep a chance for snow in the mountains and will potentially bring some light snow to Denver and the eastern plains too. High temperatures will run just a little bit below normal for this time of year starting Monday and lasting through Wednesday.

Taking a look ahead we don’t see anything major on the horizon as far as bitter cold air or large-scale snowstorms. In fact by New Year’s Eve we should see afternoon highs around Denver climbing back above normal for this time of year.