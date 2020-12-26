CBSN DenverWatch Now
By Danielle Chavira
BRIGHTON, Colo. (CBS4) – A fire at a home on Strong Street near East Bridge Street forced seven people to be taken to the hospital. Brighton Fire Rescue responded to the home on Saturday afternoon.

(credit: Brighton)

They say crews arrived to find heavy fire in the basement and main floor of the home. Everyone evacuated by the time crews got there.

(credit: Brighton)

The seven people hospitalized suffered smoke inhalation, firefighters say.

(credit: Brighton)

The fire was under control about 30 minutes later. It’s not clear what caused the fire.

