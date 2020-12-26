Comments
BRIGHTON, Colo. (CBS4) – A fire at a home on Strong Street near East Bridge Street forced seven people to be taken to the hospital. Brighton Fire Rescue responded to the home on Saturday afternoon.
They say crews arrived to find heavy fire in the basement and main floor of the home. Everyone evacuated by the time crews got there.
The seven people hospitalized suffered smoke inhalation, firefighters say.
The fire was under control about 30 minutes later. It’s not clear what caused the fire.