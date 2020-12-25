DENVER (CBS4) — Lots of people volunteer on Christmas Day, but this year there are a lot of challenges to gathering and helping those in need. Afterhours Denver used some creative thinking to keep their holiday tradition alive — a Christmas market for people experiencing homelessness.

“We had no idea what this morning would look like,” says Jim Francis, who is on the Afterhours leadership team, and volunteered Friday.

Afterhours Denver a multi-faith group usually does a Christmas market in Liberty Park downtown. People experiencing homelessness can come pick up things they need that have been donated.

“It kind of reawakens the spirit that I thought was going to be lost this year,” Francis said.

This year, Liberty Park is closed, so they had to figure out a way to get people the things they need without being there.

Senior Pastor Tyler Kaufmann says, “We contacted all of our major partners and asked them to deliver specific items.”

Those items are being disinfected and delivered to organizations to be distributed to people. Pastor Kaufmann says this much generosity after a tough year is a little surprising.

“In the midst of such a like crazy time it’s been so heartwarming to see,” he says.

He is glad they can keep up their Christmas tradition, and even happier that they can bring a little holiday joy to some people who may need it the most.

His Christmas message is simple; “Put more light in the world and be a light and a beacon of hope, in what is a really dark and difficult time for a lot of people right now,” he says.

This event is over but if you would like to help out with next year’s effort you can visit http://afterhoursdenver.org/christmasinthepark