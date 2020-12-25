Comments
HIGHLANDS RANCH, Colo. (CBS4) — South Metro Fire Rescue is reminding people about the dangers of thin ice, after a dog died at a pond in Highlands Ranch on Christmas Day. The 7-year-old English Bulldog fell through the ice at the pond in Cheese Ranch Park.
“Thankfully no people went on the ice to attempt a rescue, they dialed 911 and stayed on shore,” officials said.
A scuba diver was called out to search underwater for the dog.
Firefighters found the dog and tried to resuscitate efforts, but couldn’t save it.
“This is a tragic reminder of just how dangerous the ice can be to people and pets,” officials said.