DENVER (CBS4) – Charities have seen donations dwindle this year, so they are trying to do more with less. But, it’s not easy.

Take the Salvation Army for example, which is known for red kettle bells ringing in front of stores during the holidays. The number of bells in the streets have dropped, so the organization had to adjust to make an impact.

“Typically, we raise about $850,000 for Christmas. We’re now about $200,000 behind that goal,” said Major Richard Pease, Denver Metro Salvation Army Coordinator and Divisional Secretary for Business.

The Salvation Army had to modify their annual Christmas Eve plans to help deliver 2,800 Christmas meals to individuals and families in shelters and those experiencing homelessness. Usually, 1,500 families would receive the Christmas Eve dinner at the Colorado Convention Center, in a party-like setting.

“It’s certainly different. Rather than having 1,500 people come to us, we’re going out to 2,800 people and delivering a meal,” Pease said.

The Red Kettle Campaign had to adjust too with fewer bells collecting donations at stores. With donations down, the Salvation Army partnered with other organizations like the Denver Rescue Mission and Catholic Communities Charities to continue to make an impact.

“We’ve been blessed that we’ve been able to do that and we’ve been able to partner with others to make sure that we can rescue Christmas and make sure that we have people that are getting food and the other basic necessities that we need,” Pease said.

The Salvation Army’s Red Kettle Campaign is accepting donations online until December 31st. For more information visit: westernusa.salvationarmy.org/intermountain_us_west/virtual-kettles/.